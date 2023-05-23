General elections can be held soon: Faryal Talpur

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur said that elections can be held soon, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP leader said that after the LG elections they are preparing for the next general elections.

She claimed that mayor of Karachi will be from Pakistan Peoples Party no matter which PPP member is nominated for the mayorship.

Earlier, Punjab interim government on Monday opposed immediate elections in the province owing to the current law and order situation, especially after May 9 violence.

On April 5, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct Punjab polls on May 14. The SC further directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the commission.

In a response submitted to the Supreme Court through the provincial chief secretary, the Punjab interim government has opposed the immediate holding of the polls.

The Punjab interim govt in its reply further said that the law and order situation of Punjab has changed after May 9 mayhem, when the military installations and other public properties were attacked, vandalism and arson in the province.

As many as 97 vehicles of police were torched and 162 cops were injured during the violent protests, the reply added.

Citing the demand of 5,54000 personnel for security during the polls, the Punjab chief secretary in the response submitted to the Supreme Court stated that there will be only 77,000 personnel available for security if polls were held.