General elections: ECP invites ANP, TLP for consultations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday invited Awami National Party (ANP), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) to hold a consultation on upcoming general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has sent invitations to ANP, TLP and BNP for consultations on general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has invited TLP on August 31 at 11 am whereas ANP and BNP are also invited where the ECP will hold consultations on the delimitation process, Election schedule and date of general elections.

The ANP committee will be headed by Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain whereas other members include Zahid Khan, Khushdil Khan and Abdurahim.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reiterated its demand for holding of next general elections within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period in a meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Mutahidda Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) of completing delimitation process ‘as soon as possible’.

As per details, the ECP official statement said that the consultation process of the Election Commission with different political parties is underway.

Delegations of MQM-Pakistan and Jamat-e-Islami separately participated in the consultative meetings held in Islamabad with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.