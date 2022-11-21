General elections: ECP summons ‘key meeting’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) regarding the preparations for the next general elections, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan will chair an important meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the preparations of general elections.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial officials of the electoral watchdog have also summoned in the meeting. The meeting will also be attended by officials of all departments of the Election Commission.

The participants of the meeting would be briefed on preparations for general elections. Sources claimed that the electoral watchdog was ready for the polls.

Earlier on November 19, it was reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had completed its preparations for the next general elections. The electoral watchdog had acquired non-sensitive material and papers for ballot papers.

Sources told ARY News that printing of material was being carried out while delimitations of constituencies have been completed. The ECP has also updated the electoral lists and prepared the data of polling staff, sources claimed.

Sources also claimed that data regarding polling stations has also been prepared, adding that preparation of election staff training has also completed. “Lists of returning officers (Ros) and Deputy ROs have also been prepared,” they added.

However, the appointments of ROs and DROs will be announced before the elections. The ECP has also prepared Plan A and Plan B for the polls.

