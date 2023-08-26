General elections: ECP summons Sindh, Balochistan officials

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned officials from Sindh and Balochistan for consultation on forthcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has summoned inspector-generals of police (IGPs) and chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan on August 29 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the ECP also summoned election commissioners of both the provinces for consultation on general elections.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh election commissioner will apprise the electoral body about the election preparations.

Moreover, Sindh Chief Secretary will brief the officials about the appointment and transfer of officers. Sindh inspector general will inform about the law and order situation and security arrangements.

Earlier, it was reported that the ECP decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023. “The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started consulting major political parties on upcoming general elections in the country.

Earlier, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja decided ‘against’ meeting the president and wrote a letter to him.

The letter stated the ECP respects President Arif Alvi, but there is no need for consultation on the election date as per the Election Amendment Act.

The president can announce the election date when the assembly is dissolved by the presidency, however, ECP is autonomous in announcing the date, the letter read.

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to decide the date of the general elections.