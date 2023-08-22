General elections: ECP to hold consultations with political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold consultations with the major political parties ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP decided to initiate consultations with the major political parties ahead of the general elections.

Sources added that the election commission will hold separate consultation session with the political parties to taken them in confidence regarding the general polls.

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) again cautioned the federal and provincial caretaker governments against getting involved in any political activities that might undermine the smooth conduct of elections.

In letters written to caretaker governments, the electoral watchdog affirmed that the regimes must refrain from any actions aimed at exerting influence on the elections or engaging in any activities that could, in any way, impact or compromise the integrity of free and fair elections.

“The caretaker governments, as apolitical bodies, are authorised to make decisions or take steps pertaining to ongoing bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as projects that have been previously initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017.”

The ECP cautioned the caretaker administrations to confine themselves to the authority granted to them by the Elections Act, 2017.

The Commission cited an instance, in which it intervened to curtail the caretaker government in Punjab from exceeding its prescribed powers.

“A letter was penned by the Election Commission addressed to the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) and Chief Secretary of Punjab. The letter conveyed that the caretaker administration is restricted from making significant decisions, and its authority is limited to overseeing routine operations,” it added.

The ECP expressed concern over the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) to housing societies in green belt areas by deputy commissioners and cautioned the caretaker governments against making decisions that fall outside their purview and should instead be made by elected governments.

The Commission further directed the interim administrations to refrain from announcing or commencing any fresh development initiatives on both the federal and provincial fronts. This directive applies except for projects already underway or approved before the notification was issued.