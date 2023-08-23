General elections: ECP to hold key session in Sindh on August 25

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold a key session in Sindh on August 25 regarding the preparations for the general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP headquarters wrote letters to the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general (IG). The commission directed the concerned departments to prepare for a detailed briefing on the transfers and other matters related to the administrative officers.

Additionally, the provincial election commissioner will also give a briefing to the ECP high-ups regarding the preparations for the upcoming general polls.

In a major development today, President Arif Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the date for the general polls.

President Alvi has invited the CEC in a letter for a meeting today or tomorrow to decide the date of the general polls.

READ: General elections: ECP invites major political parties for consultation

In the letter President wrote that he dissolved the National Assembly on August 09 on the advice of the prime minister. “President is bound to give the date of general elections, being held within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly under Article 48-V,” the President wrote in the letter.

The Chief Election Commissioner being invited for a meeting on the date for general election today or tomorrow (Thursday), President Arif Alvi wrote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies.

The ECP has decided to hold the upcoming general election on the Census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process after approval of the census results by the Council of Common Interests. “The first publication of delimitations will be on October 9 and the final will be on December 14,” the ECP announced.