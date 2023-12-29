General elections: ECP unveils code of conduct for media coverage

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued code of conduct for the national media with regard to the coverage of the upcoming General Elections.

According to the code, the content floated on print, electronic and digital media shall not reflect any opinion prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, dignity or security of Pakistan, public order or the integrity and independence of the judiciary and other national institutions.

It said that the allegations and statements which may harm national solidarity or may create law and order situation shall be strictly avoided on print, electronic and social media.

The content on print, electronic or digital media shall not include any aspect which might be construed as personal attack on candidates or political parties on the basis of gender, religion, sect, or baradari.

The code of conduct further says that the government and the law enforcing agencies shall provide due protection to media persons and media houses to maintain their freedom of expression as their fundamental right.

No print, electronic or digital media shall run campaign of candidate and political parties at the cost of public exchequer.

It further said that the journalists shall launch civic and voter education programmes which shall be inclusive, especially focusing marginalized groups such as women, transgender, youth, minorities and differently-abled persons to maximize voter turnout and ensure their participation in the electoral process.