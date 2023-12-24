General elections: Prominent politicians submit nomination papers

Prominent politicians including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and others have submitted their nomination papers for the general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The deadline for the nomination paper submission has concluded at 4:30 pm today. The Election Commission of Pakistan will issue the initial candidate list today.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif submitted nominations from NA-130 Lahore. He had also submitted his nominations from two more constituencies yesterday.

PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen said that Sharif will contest general elections from Mansehra and Lahore.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted his nomination papers from NA-194 Larkana, NA-196 Shahdadkot and NA-127 Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz submitted her nomination papers from PP-80 Sargodha.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his son Zain Qureshi and daughter Meher Bano Qureshi submitted their nominations from Multan’s NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218, whereas, Zain will also contest polls from PP-219.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi submitted nominations from Gujrat’s NA-61 and PP-32. His son Moonis Elahi submitted his nominations from NA-64, PP-32 and PP-34. Sumera Elahi submitted nominations from PP-34 and PP-32. Qaisara Elahi submitted nominations from NA-64 and PP-32.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron In-Chief Jahangir Tareen will contest polls from three constituencies including NA-155 Lodhran, PP-227 and NA-149 Multan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui submitted nominations from NA-249 Karachi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa will contest polls from NA-122. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal submitted nominations from Narowal’s NA-76 and PP-54.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq submitted nominations from NA-6 Dir.

PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani submitted nominations from PS-3 Jacobabad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Shafiq Ahmed Khosa from PS-2.

IPP leader Dr Amjad submitted nominations from NA-47 and Sardar Muhammad Tazeem Khan as an independent candidate from NA-47.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain submitted nominations from PP-31 and PP-32.

The others prominent leaders include Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Riaz, Bashir Memon, Khawaja Asif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khursheed Shah, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and others.

It is to be mentioned here that PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination papers have been submitted from NA-207, Nawabshah.

Another PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir has submitted his nomination papers for NA-78, Gujranwala.