General elections: ROs to get services of 3,600 data entry operators

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to provide services of 3,600 data entry operators to the returning officers (ROs) during the general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP decided to start a comprehensive training programme for its employees ahead of the general elections. The Commission expedited preparations for the general polls and it granted permission to get services of 3,600 data entry operators.

The ECP spokesperson said that the training sessions will be held in different cities from September 4 to 16 which aims to maintain transparency and timely completion of the electoral process.

The officials told the media that a modern system was also development to monitor the training programme. 25 senior officers of the election commission will supervise and monitor the training sessions.

In another development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to invite foreign observers and media for the upcoming general elections.

“All preparations for invitation to foreign election observers and media, have been completeds and a code of conduct has been finalized,” election commission sources said.

According to ECP sources, the foreign observers will be issued invitations as and when the election schedule will be announced.

“The election commission will issue cards to election observers and the media with special security features,” sources said.

“The cards with special security features for foreign observers, have already been prepared,” sources said. “Foreign observers and media will be given access to enter the polling stations,” according to sources.

“Foreign observes could also inspect transparency of the vote counting and compilation of the election results,” ECP sources added.