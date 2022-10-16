‘General elections to be announced in a few days’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has predicted that the general elections will be announced in a few days after the results of today’s by-elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter message, Shahbaz Gill said that the country is heading towards general elections after today’s by-poll results. “The nation should be prepared as an announcement is going to be made regarding general elections in a few days.”

He further said, “The nation has unanimously voiced for not accepting slavery at any cost. Pakistanis want to make their own decisions and the nation gives its decision today.”

آج کے رزلٹس کے بعد ملک جنرل الیکشنز کی طرف بڑھ رہاُہے۔ قوم تیار ہو جائے انشاللہ اگلے چند دن میں جنرل الیکشنز کا اعلان ہونے جا رہا ہے۔ اس وقت پوری قوم کی ایک ہی آواز ہے کہ غلامی کسی صورت قبول نہیں۔ پاکستان کی عوام اپنے فیصلے خود کرنا چاہتی ہے اور عوام نے اپنا فیصلہ سنا دیا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 16, 2022

PTI in a leading position

Unofficial results started pouring in from various constituencies after polling for the crucial by-elections on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats ended amid strict security measures today.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in lead in multiple NA and PA constituencies. However, PPP clinched the NA-157 Multan-IV seat, where Ali Musa Gillani defeated Meher Bano Qureshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections were held today. The NA constituencies included NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies included PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

