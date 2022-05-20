General Polls: ECP establishes voter list display centres

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the establishment of unfinalized voter list display centres across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the lists have been displayed for people’s verification, voters can verify their and their family’s voter registration and other details.

The display centres would remain operational from May 21 to June 19, 2022. Voters can choose to register their voter at their permanent or temporary address.

A total of 20,159 voter list display centres have been established in government buildings and educational institutes. According to the press release by the ECP, 12,037 centres have been established in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in KPK and 1,473 have been established in the province of Balochistan.

Earlier today, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

