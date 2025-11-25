Field Marshal commends CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza for exemplary service

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, outgoing CJCSC, visited GHQ to bid farewell to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The meeting highlighted his contributions to Pakistan’s military strategy, tri-service coordination, and regional security, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), paid a farewell visit to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, the COAS commended General Sahir Shamshad Mirza for his exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and dedicated service to the Pakistan Armed Forces. He lauded the CJCSC’s pivotal role in enhancing tri-services synergy, strengthening joint operational preparedness, and advancing Pakistan’s national security objectives at the strategic level.

The COAS highlighted General Sahir’s contributions towards regional stability, military diplomacy, and the strengthening of Pakistan’s partnerships with friendly countries.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza expressed gratitude to the COAS and the Armed Forces for the support extended during his career.

Upon arrival at GHQ, the CJCSC laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

The farewell comes after the federal cabinet recently approved the draft 27th Constitutional Amendment, which proposes major reforms in the command structure of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Under the draft, the President, acting on the Prime Minister’s advice, will appoint the Chief of Army Staff, who will concurrently hold the new title of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Similarly, the Chiefs of the Navy and Air Force will be appointed by the President on the Prime Minister’s recommendation.

The amendment proposes to abolish the office of the CJCSC, effective November 27, 2025, centralizing command under the Chief of Defence Forces. It also allows for lifetime ranks for officers promoted to Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, or Admiral of the Fleet, granting them privileges, uniform, and status for life.

These officers will be recognised as national heroes and can only be removed via the procedure under Article 47 of the Constitution. Additionally, Article 248, which grants immunity to the President, will extend to these officers, while their roles and entitlements will be defined by the federal government in the national interest.

The combination of General Sahir’s farewell and the proposed military reforms marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s armed forces history, bridging past service with the country’s evolving defense framework.