General Sahir Shamshad Mirza takes charge as CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Sunday took charge as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) in an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the ISPR said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), besides a large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was attended by CJCSC.

A smartly turned-out Joint Services guard presented salute as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at the venue.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is also a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), reviewed the guard of honour and March past.

Earlier this week, the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

The appointment comes after President Arif Alvi Thursday approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s nominations for the next army chief and CJCSC, hours after receiving a summary in this regard.

Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza?

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army who is currently serving as a commander for Rawalpindi Corps.

The recipient of Hilala-e-Imtiaz (Military) has served in senior leadership positions in his career, including director-general military operations (DGMO), Chief of General Staff, and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters.

Mirza was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment as second lieutenant in 1985. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in 2019.

