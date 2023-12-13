Geneva airport temporarily closed after private jet overshoots runway

18.9 C
AFP
By AFP
Geneva’s international airport closed temporarily Wednesday evening following “an operational incident” which saw a private jet overshoot the runway, the airport said on X, formerly Twitter.

Airport sources said no injuries had been reported, but personnel were “in the process of responding.”

Traffic was set to be halted for more than two hours to around 9:00 pm (2000 GMT), a spokesman told the 20 Minutes news site after the jet missed the main runway on landing and flew onto an adjacent grass verge.

An unspecified number of planes were re-routed to other airports, with traffic temporarily suspended at what is Switzerland’s second-busiest airport after Zurich and notably a hub for low-cost operator Easy Jet.

