George and Amal Clooney spark divorce rumours

Hollywood star George Clooney and his lawyer-wife Amal Alamuddin have sparked divorce rumours, after being married for a decade.

After being married for a good 10 years, George Clooney, 63, and his second wife Amal Alamuddin, 47, have once reignited the rumours of a troubled marriage, as the insiders claim that the couple is on ‘trial separation’ while having a long-distance relationship.

The sources blame the individual work commitments of Clooney and Alamuddin for their strained relationship.

Notably, while the Hollywood A-lister has majorly taken a step back from his film career, Clooney is continuing to nurture his acting roots with Broadway and is set for his debut with a stage adaptation of his film ‘Good Night and Good Luck’, which is reportedly ‘drifting the couple apart’.

Quoting a source close to the couple, a foreign publication claimed, “As proud as [Amal] is that he’s making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn’t been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours.”

“She’s used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship,” the person added.

It is worth noting here that actor George Clooney got engaged to British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in April 2014 and they exchanged vows in Venice, Italy, later the same year. The couple shares 7-year-old twins, a daughter, Ella, and a son named Alexander.

While Clooney has been living in New York City lately, for his Broadway debut, their kids have relocated to the UK with Alamuddin, who will be soon returning to her alma mater, the University of Oxford, as a professor.

