George Clooney ‘hurt’ by Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise friendship?

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has ‘hurt’ his close friend George Clooney, while he is busy rekindling his bond with Tom Cruise.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The nostalgic public encounter of two Hollywood superstars, Tom Cruise, 62, and Brad Pitt, 61, came as an overwhelming surprise for their fans last month, and has rumour mills buzzing since then, with reports of their possible on-screen reunion.

But while the ‘F1’ star is busy strengthening his bond with Cruise as well as Channing Tatum, he has left his Hollywood BFF Clooney ‘super sad’, revealed an industry insider.

According to the details, Clooney, who has been friends with his ‘Wolfs’ co-star since the ’90s, and has been by him through ‘thick and thin’, felt snubbed by Pitt for not showing up to his Broadway debut.

“Brad didn’t show up for George on Broadway. That’s what everyone cared about, but it’s no secret his feelings were hurt,” a tipster shared. “Here’s the guy he supported through thick and thin, and he can’t make the time to show up – it’s very indicative of where Brad’s loyalty lies,” the insider added. “They both just threw all their things, their dynamics, to everyone else’s needs.”

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that a rep for Pitt previously denied the speculations of any rift between him and Clooney, revealing that he was busy filming in New Zealand at that time.

However, according to the source, “But he should have tried.”

“He’s always promoting himself nowadays, and he ducks, that’s for something George would have come out for. He’s never once let Brad miss a party or sneak-listed Tom over too many times,” the person concluded.