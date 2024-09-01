George Clooney clears the air about his, Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ salaries

Hollywood star George Clooney has cleared the air about reports that he and Brad Pitt received around $35 million each for their movie “Wolfs.”

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the action comedy, Clooney revealed that the duo gave part of their salaries back after a theatrical deal fell through for the film, US media outlet PEOPLE reported.

Reacting to a New York Times article in which it was said that the Hollywood stars took home around $35 million each for their upcoming movie ‘Wolfs,’ Clooney said that such reports were bad for the film industry.

“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries,” he said.

“I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films,” Clooney added.

George Clooney revealed that he, his co-star Brad Pitt and the makers wanted to release the movie across all theatres, however, a deal fell through, leading them to release it in limited theatres.

“Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theaters]. We’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens. When I did [Clooney-directed biographical sports drama] The Boys in the Boat, we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise,” he said.

‘Wolfs’ mark the reunion of Brad Pitt and Clooney, who came together to share the screen after 16 long years, since they last co-starred in Joel and Ethan Coen’s black-comedy ‘Burn After Reading’ in 2008.

According to the synopsis, ‘Wolfs’ follows two professional fixers, Nick (Pitt) and Jack (Clooney), who prefer to work alone but are forced to work together after they are hired for the same job, of covering up a high-profile crime.