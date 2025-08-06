George Clooney hits back at critics with a blunt response

Hollywood star George Clooney has nothing but a blunt response to those having doubts about his acting chops.

Amid the ongoing scrutiny from movie directors, critics, as well as politicians, that George Clooney plays the multiple iterations of himself only on screen, the Oscar-winner says he doesn’t ‘give a sh*t’.

“Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a sh*t,” Clooney said in a new interview.

‘The Descendants’ actor continued, “There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother [Where Art Thou?] and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana.”

“So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a sh*t,” he reiterated.

Clooney further used a quote from his upcoming movie, Noah Baumbach’s coming-of-age dramedy ‘Jay Kelly’, to prove his point. “Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do,” he noted.

“I’ve been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions. I didn’t really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old. I’d been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly,” Clooney explained in the end.