Explosive Scottish Batter George Munsey Joins Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Playoff Push

Karachi Kings have bolstered their squad ahead of the resumption of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 with the signing of George Munsey, the hard-hitting top-order batter from Scotland.

Munsey, renowned for his aggressive strokeplay and match-winning capabilities in T20 cricket, will join the Kings immediately for the remainder of the tournament, the franchise said in a statement.

George Munsey, a seasoned campaigner in global T20 leagues, brings his exceptional expertise against spin bowling and firepower to the Kings’ batting lineup.

Known for his fearless approach and ability to dismantle bowling attacks, the left-handed batter has been a standout performer for Scotland and in leagues worldwide.

George Munsey’s explosive style aligns perfectly with Karachi Kings’ strategy to dominate the powerplay and accelerate in crunch moments.

Karachi Kings currently sit second on the PSL 10 points table with 10 points, firmly in contention for a playoff berth.

Their next fixture is a clash against Peshawar Zalmi on 17 May at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, a match that could solidify their standing as qualifier contenders.

George Munsey’s inclusion adds depth and versatility to the squad as they aim to maintain their momentum.

Read more: PCB announces tickets details about PSL 10 remaining games

Meanwhile, the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League is to resume on May 17 with the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The same venue will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group-match of the PSL 10.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the Qualifier on May 21, followed by Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.

The PSL 10 final is scheduled on May 25 at the same venue.