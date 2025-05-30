George R.R. Martin opens up on delay in ‘Winds of Winter’

‘Game of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin has responded to fans’ complaints about delays in ‘Winds of Winter.’

Fans have been asking for the penultimate book of his ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ franchise since he announced working on it.

The notable author took to his website to let fans know that he was aware of their frustration over the delays in ‘Winds of Winter.’

“I know, I know. Some of you will just be pissed off by this, as you are by everything I announce here that is not about Westeros or The Winds of Winter. You have given up on me, or on the book,” George R.R. Martin wrote.

Listing the complaints he has received from fans, the ‘Game of Thrones’ creator seemed to have no interest in rushing to complete the book in the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ franchise.

“I ought to get some other writer to pinch-hit for me… I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don’t give a s— about writing any longer. I just sit around and spend my money,” Martin wrote.

The author went on to assert that fans’ requests for the book gave him the impression that they “don’t care about” his other books.

“I edit the Wild Cards books, too, but you hate Wild Cards. You may hate everything else I have ever written, the Hugo winners and Hugo losers. You don’t care about any of those, I know. You don’t care about anything but Winds of Winter. You’ve told me so often enough. Thing is, I do care about them,” George R.R. Martin said.