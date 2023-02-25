German artist develops virtual library in Karachi

KARACHI: A German artist develops a modern reality-based virtual library at Goethe institute Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the German Consul General Dr Rudiger visited the virtual library at Goethe institute Karachi.

He said that modern technology will bring a digital revolution and such initiatives like the virtual library in Karachi will help in this revolution.

The virtual library can make people visit the world while staying inside the virtual library. This modern library is the center of attraction for all visitors. It will also help visitors to travel the world with help of virtual reality and study history as well.

