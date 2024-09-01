German CG visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

KARACHI: German Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz visited the flood-hit Tando Jan Muhammad and several surrounding tehsils as part of efforts to continue the humanitarian work initiated by the late German physician Dr. Ruth Pfau.

During the visit, he oversaw the ongoing charity projects and distributed aid to those whose lives were shattered by the devastating floods of 2022.

During his visit, Dr. Lotz highlighted the efforts of a German welfare organization that is actively constructing 200 houses for victims of the devastating floods of 2022 in Tando Jan Muhammad.

So far, 30 houses have been completed and handed over to the affected families.

This initiative is part of a broader mission to support the flood-hit regions.

In addition to inspecting the progress of the housing project, the Consul General visited medical camps in the area and distributed 20 wheelchairs to disabled individuals on behalf of Dr. Ruth Pfau’s organization, the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC).

Dr. Lotz praised the longstanding efforts of MALC, which has been providing essential services in Pakistan for over six decades.

He emphasized the strong connection between Pakistan and Germany, particularly through initiatives like MALC, which have garnered continued support from German nationals.

Dr. Lotz also noted Germany’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.