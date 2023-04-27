German Consul General lauds PDMA’s flood relief operation in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Consul General (CS) of Germany in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lutz visited the headquarters of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Balochistan and lauded the department’s flood relief operation in the province.

During the visit, Director-General (DG) PDMA Naseer Ahmad Nasir briefed the German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lutz on efforts of the department during coronavirus pandemic, floods and urban flooding.

Speaking on the occasion, Naseer Ahmed Nasir pointed out that Pakistan especially Balochistan was severely affected due to climate change. “Record torrential rains and floods are clear evidence of climate change”, he noted.

The German Consul General was also briefed on ‘timely planning’ of PDMA and relief operations. “Balochistan government, despite its limited resources, is actively carrying out emergency-related projects”, he added.

Dr Rudiger Lutz also visited department’s control room and was briefed on coordination. He also visited the Provincial Emergency and Operation Center and reviewed its operation.

The Consul General lauded the efforts of PDMA and assured about training and capacity building.

Meanwhile, Naseer Ahmad Nasir presented honourary shield to Consul General Germany Dr Rudiger Lutz and his team.

