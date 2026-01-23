German doctor travels to Pakistan to marry man she met on Roblox

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A 22-year-old Pakistani man’s love drew a 26-year-old German doctor to travel to Pakistan for marriage. Muhammad Akmal, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin’s village Daffar, reportedly established contact with Dr. Selma from Germany through the online video game, Roblox.

Dr. Selma holds German and Bosnian nationality, and now she wishes to reside in Pakistan with Muhammad Akmal forever.

During an interview on a web channel, Akmal explained that they bonded through conversations while playing the online video game. “We were in contact for five months, and now Selma came to Pakistan to marry me,” he added.

Recalling the beginning of their relationship, he said, “I proposed to Selma on the very first day of our conversation. At first, she hesitated a bit to travel to Pakistan, but later, she agreed.”

Akmal noted that his family had no issue with their marriage; instead, they fully supported the decision. “Over 3.7 million rupees were spent on the travel and wedding ceremony,” he claimed.

While explaining her new experience with village life in Pakistan, Selma said, “When I came to Pakistan and saw village life and daily chores, I was shocked at first, but I am happy to be with my husband.”

She mentioned that village chores, such as washing dishes, clothes, and making bread, were a new experience for her. “Although it felt difficult in the first few days, I gradually learned,” she said.

Selma also revealed that she is currently trying to learn Urdu and Punjabi to improve communication with her new family.

Indeed, some bonds are made in heaven. This beautiful love story has gone viral on social media, where users are praising the couple’s simplicity, sincerity, and love.