German embassy’s visa section to remain closed in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Following the attack on the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, the visas section of the German Embassy in Pakistan will remain closed today.

The announcement was made by German’s Envoy to Pakistan Alfred Grannas in his tweet.

In light of the current situation our visa section will remain closed for today. — Alfred Grannas (@GermanyinPAK) November 4, 2022

Earlier, the envoy also condemned the attack on Imran Khan from his Twitter handle.

Shocked to learn about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. We condemn violence in every form. Important that the situation remains peaceful. Wishing all injured a swift recovery. — Alfred Grannas (@GermanyinPAK) November 3, 2022

Earlier, Faisal Javed Khan said in a Twitter message that he met Imran Khan who underwent surgery. He said that the PTI chief is healthy by the grace of Allah.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

