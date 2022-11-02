German exports dip on Ukraine war fallout

BERLIN: German exports fell in September as the European Union feels the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, official data showed on Wednesday.

Germany exported 134.5 billion euros’ ($133 billion) worth of goods in September, a 0.5 percent drop from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted figures from federal statistics agency Destatis.

In August, exports had jumped to 135.2 billion euros thanks to strong demand from the United States.

September exports were up 20.3 percent compared with the same month last year.

Imports fell by 2.3 percent month-on-month to 130.8 billion euros, resulting in a trade surplus of 3.7 billion euros.

Shipments to and from fellow European Union countries fell as the continent grapples with soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy prices in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Exports to EU countries were down 1.7 percent and imports by 1.2 percent.

The United States remained Germany’s largest customer in September, hoovering up goods worth 14.5 billion euros.

Exports to China fell by two percent, dampened by Beijing’s widespread Covid-19-related restrictions, but China remained Germany’s biggest supplier, shipping in goods worth 16.7 billion euros.

