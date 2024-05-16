German firms should provide trainings to Pakistani students: Ishrat Hussain

Former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Ishrat Hussain, has called upon German companies operating in Pakistan to contribute to the country’s development by providing technical training and offering student apprenticeships.

A Business Networking Series has been launched under the German Consulate in Pakistan under the German Industry and Commerce (AHK) Pakistan Desk.

A meeting in this regard was held at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in which AHK members, stakeholders and representatives of German companies operating in Pakistan participated.

Speaking on the occasion, former Governor of SBP, Ishrat Hussain, emphasized that German enterprises are known for their strong business ethics.

He noted that this commitment to ethical standards ensures that German products consistently deliver the quality promised by German companies.

On the other hand, the Consul General of Germany, Dr. Roediger, has expressed that Pakistan and Germany have the potential to increase their trade volume through enhanced trade relations in the future.

He highlighted that Germany requires over 400,000 skilled professionals from various fields every year.

Oliver Oehms, CEO of German Industry and Commerce (AHK), has stated that collaborative efforts with the government are underway to impart new skills to individuals, enabling them to adapt to evolving industrial demands and address challenges related to climate change.