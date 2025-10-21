German hospitality industry revenues down 3.5 percent in key tourism month

Revenues in the German hospitality industry dropped 3.5 percent in August, the high season for tourism, a report from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday.

The decline in te german hospitality industry was compared to August 2024, which was already weak, the office said. This August’s data are preliminary and price adjusted for inflation.

Only significant price increases managed to somewhat salvage the balance sheets of restaurateurs and hoteliers in Germany: Figures that include price increases showed that revenues were only 0.6 percent lower than a year earlier in August.

As prices have risen significantly in recent years, dining out is becoming a luxury for more and more people. Additionally, since the beginning of 2024, the full VAT rate of 19% has been reinstated for food in the hospitality sector.

The federal government plans to reduce this rate back to the pandemic-era level of 7 percent at the start of 2026.

However, it is unlikely that this reduction will be passed on to customers in the form of lower prices. The industry recently indicated that the tax cut would provide businesses with breathing room in light of rising energy, goods and ancillary wage costs.

“Without the 7 percent VAT rate, not only is the diversity of gastronomy at risk, but also a noticeable loss of quality of life and urban culture in our city centres,” warned Guido Zöllick, president of the industry association DEHOGA.

German residential construction sector sentiment at three-year high

Sentiment in Germany for residential construction sector rose considerably in September, according to a business climate index published by the Munich-based ifo economic research institute on Monday.

Ifo put the index for the construction sector in Germany at minus 21.8, up 4.6 on the month and at its highest point since August 2022, despite its low level.

Construction companies assessed both their current situation and their outlook as less negative than in August.