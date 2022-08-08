German investors express keen interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector

KARACHI: A trade delegation from Germany held a meeting with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and health officials in Karachi to discuss mutual interest matters, ARY News reported.

According to officials, a delegation of Business Coral GmbH, led by its CEO Syed Mohsin Raza, met with the FPCCI delegation and health sector officials to discuss investment opportunities and to offer specialised services/expertise pertaining to Pakistan’s tourism and health industry.

During the meeting, the German company announced employment opportunities for Pakistani nursing and para-medical staff in German hospitals.

The trade delegation has also expressed a keen interest to explore investment in Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Earlier it emerged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was also planning to invest one billion dollars in Pakistan’s economic and investment sectors, quoting an official source in Abu Dhabi the state news agency has reported.

The move aims at exploring new investment opportunities, expanding bilateral economic relations and to enhance mutual cooperation in projects covering various sectors of the economy

