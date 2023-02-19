German journalist, philosopher attends KLF 2023

KARACHI: A German journalist and philosopher attended Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2023 at the concluding event at a private hotel in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the German philosopher Dr Krisha Kops stated that currently, people are facing the worst climate change challenges across the world. He stressed that Pakistan has to take relevant measures on an emergency basis to deal with the multifaceted impacts of climate change.

The theme of this year’s KLF is People, Planet and Possibilities focusing on the current economic and geo-political challenges facing Pakistan.

The impact of climate change resulting in catastrophic floods in Pakistan and recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and exploring possibilities through thought-provoking panel discussions and book launches.

This year there will be over 200 speakers including 10 international speakers from eight countries (Pakistan, UK, US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Germany and France).

As always, the KLF 2023, like the ones before aims to encourage thought-provoking discussions providing an environment of openness, pluralism, and intellectual discourse.

