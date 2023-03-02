German MoS for Foreign Affairs to visit Pakistan from Saturday: FO

Germany’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Tobias Lindner will pay his maiden visit to Pakistan from Saturday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said seven Pakistani nationals drowned in a boat wreck near Libya’s port city Benghazi.

She said the bodies would be transported to Pakistan with the support of local authorities and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Spokesperson said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit New York to attend the conference on ‘Women in Islam: Understanding the rights and Identity of Women in the Islamic World’, being held on Wednesday.

She said the conference is being convened by Pakistan in its capacity as the chair of the OIC Council of Ministers at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

She said the Foreign Minister will also headline an event on Islamophobia in New York on the 10th of this month.

The Spokesperson also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir last month and mentioned that the Indian troops martyred five Kashmiris.

She said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against the grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

To a question about the latest report of EU DisinfoLab about India, she said the report once again corroborates our long-held position about some Indian media outlets involved in a smear campaign against Pakistan.

