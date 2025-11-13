Budget committee to fine-tune Germany's 2026 budget

The budget committee of the lower house of the German parliament, or Bundestag, plans to put the finishing touches to the budget for the coming year at a meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

In what is known as an adjustment session of the German parliament, lawmakers usually make a few changes to the federal government’s draft, and in some cases decide to postpone millions in spending. The session therefore often lasts late into the night or even until the next morning. Ministers also have to speak.

The Bundestag is then expected to finally vote on the budget in the session week from November 25 to 28.

The issue is how much money the individual ministries will be authorized to spend in 2026 and which projects will be financed.

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has earmarked spending of €520.5 billion ($603.3 billion) in his first draft. Around a third of it will come from loans. There are also special funds for infrastructure and the armed forces, or Bundeswehr.

The Ministry of Finance itself has already proposed initial changes: Ukraine is to receive an additional €3 billion for weapons and equipment; In addition, €800 million is to flow into a support programme for owner-occupied homes.

A separate budget for the new Digital Ministry is also to be included in the budget as part of the adjustment.

In addition, several hundred amendments are expected from the opposition parties the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Greens and The Left – but experience has shown that these will all be rejected in committee.