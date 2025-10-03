Germany Celebrates 35 Years of Unity, Strengthens Ties with Pakistan

Karachi, October 3, 2025 – On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of German Unity, Consul General Thomas E. Schultze delivered a heartfelt message highlighting the values of unity, resilience, and cooperation that have defined Germany’s journey since reunification. Speaking from Karachi, where he assumed his post in August 2025, Schultze emphasized the growing partnership between Germany and Pakistan, rooted in shared goals of economic progress, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Reflecting on the historic milestone, Schultze noted that the principles of unity and collaboration remain vital in addressing global challenges. He praised Karachi’s dynamic spirit, describing it as a vibrant hub of innovation, enterprise, and economic activity that drives much of Pakistan’s growth. “The warmth, vitality, and resilience of Karachi’s people have left a lasting impression,” he said, underscoring the city’s potential to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Germany, as Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the European Union, recorded €3.3 billion in bilateral trade in 2023. This economic relationship thrives in sectors where Pakistan excels globally, such as textiles, leather goods, sports equipment, and medical instruments. German companies, many with decades-long presence in Pakistan, continue to create jobs, enhance workplace standards, and support initiatives in health, vocational training, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, Schultze highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging sectors like renewable energy, digital innovation, sustainable industrial practices, and advanced manufacturing. He stressed the importance of transparent regulations and predictable policies to foster a stable environment for businesses to thrive, enabling both nations to unlock new avenues for growth.

The Consul General expressed optimism about expanding the partnership beyond trade, fostering stronger cultural and human connections. “Karachi will remain at the heart of this endeavor,” he said, inviting business leaders, policymakers, innovators, and civil society to collaborate in building a sustainable and prosperous future for both nations.

As Germany celebrates 35 years of unity, Schultze’s message reaffirms a commitment to a partnership with Pakistan that embodies the same values of resilience, solidarity, and mutual respect that defined Germany’s reunification.