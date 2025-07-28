German Consulate General in Karachi suspends visa services indefinitely

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi announced on Monday the indefinite suspension of visa services.

In an official statement, the Consulate said it will remain closed for services to non-EU citizens until further notice.

“All services of the Consulate General for non-EU citizens are suspended. All confirmed visa appointments for non-EU citizens have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled,” the statement read.

The Consulate further stated that applicants will need to register again through the appointment system once services resume.

“We appreciate your understanding in this matter and will keep you updated on any changes,” the statement added.

Earlier, the German Embassy in Islamabad introduced a new Consular Services Portal to simplify and accelerate the application process for all types of work visas for Pakistani citizens.

The embassy announced that the online system, accessible at digital.diplo.de/visa, will increase the number of visas processed and eliminate the need for waiting lists.

The portal guides applicants through a streamlined process, requiring them to complete a questionnaire and upload necessary documents for preliminary review.

“This ensures applications are fully prepared before in-person appointments, speeding up processes at the embassy,” the embassy stated on its Facebook page.

Applicants must attend an in-person appointment to verify their identity, submit biometric data, and pay the visa fee.

The new system covers various employment visa categories, including skilled employment, EU Blue Card, Opportunity Card, self-employment, and recognition of Pakistani degrees.