German heating industry's 2025 sales were weakest in 15 years

Sales figures for Germany’s heating industry reached their lowest level last year since 2010, with 627,000 units sold in Germany, the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper reported, in figures confirmed by dpa.

The information comes from the Federal Association of the German Heating Industry’s (BDH) annual report.

Data showed that sales across all appliance classes fell by 12% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Demand for oil heating systems was particularly low last year, with 22,500 of these heat generators sold, a decline of 74%.

The BDH also recorded a decline in gas heating systems. For example, gas condensing boilers, of which 229,000 were sold, recorded a decline of 36% within a year.

On the other hand, the BDH noted significant growth in sales of heat pumps, with a 55% increase. Figures showed sales of 299,000, making them the best sellers in the industry. There was also a 23% increase in sales of biomass heat generators, with 29,000 units sold.

BDH chief executive Markus Staudt described the overall situation in the heating industry as “difficult” in an interview with the newspaper.

Merz says Germany exploring shared nuclear umbrella with European allies

European nations are starting to discuss ideas around a shared nuclear umbrella to complement existing security arrangements with the U.S., German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, amid growing talk in Germany of developing its own nuclear defences.