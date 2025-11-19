Germany lost more than 50,000 jobs abroad between 2021 and 2023

Within those two years, 1,300 companies with 50 or more employees – some 2.2 percent of all German companies of that size – relocated part or all of their business operations overseas, leading to a loss of 71,100 jobs in Germany.

During the same period, however, 20,300 new jobs were created in the country, “partly as a result of redeployments to other corporate functions or new hires as a result of cost savings,” Destatis said.

This meant Germany had a net loss of around 50,800 jobs, particularly affecting the production of goods, for this period, the Wiesbaden-based office said.

Some 900 companies relocated jobs within the European Union, making it the most popular destination, while 700 of the surveyed firms chose countries outside the EU.

Lower wage costs prompted the move at 74 percent of companies, while 62 percent cited strategic decisions. Other cost advantages were cited by 59% of companies, followed by the shortage of skilled workers in Germany, which drove 38 percent of firms to relocate jobs.

The surveyed companies said legal, administrative and tax issues were the main hurdles to moving jobs abroad, as well as concerns that the costs of relocation would exceed the benefits.

Overall, 59 percent of companies with 50 or more employees traded goods or services with foreign partners in 2023, the statistical office said.

Amazon Germany hires 12,000 seasonal workers ahead of holidays

Amazon has hired around 12,000 seasonal workers in Germany ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas shopping rush, the company has said, marking an increase of roughly 3,000 compared with last year.

The temporary staff will work at the company’s logistics sites, performing roles such as package sorting. Delivery drivers, who operate as contractors, are not included.

Most seasonal staff began in October, with the remainder starting in November. Contracts run until the end of the year. The hiring surge is partly due to new logistics sites, including two distribution centres.