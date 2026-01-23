Germany issues update on family reunion visa facility for Pakistanis

Germany has launched an online facility for family visas for Pakistani nationals, allowing applicants to submit their applications through the newly introduced “Consular Services Portal”.

According to details, the German Embassy in Pakistan has formally announced the launch of the online Consular Services Portal to further streamline the family reunification visa process.

In a statement issued on its official Facebook page, the embassy said that applicants will now be required to submit their applications through the Consular Services Portal instead of following the traditional manual procedure.

The primary purpose of the portal is to enable preliminary scrutiny of applications, ensuring that all documents are complete and accurate by the time applicants visit the embassy for biometrics and interviews.

The embassy clarified in its advisory that there has been no change to the documentation requirements.

The list of basic documents required for a family reunion visa remains the same as before. However, applicants must carefully study the “Guide” provided by the embassy for uploading documents on the portal.

The German embassy further stated that applicants whose spouses or close family members reside in Germany and hold a European Union (EU) passport will continue to register through the previous waiting list system instead of the new portal. Under the “Freedom of Movement” law, such applicants will be given expedited appointments.

It was also made clear that incomplete applications will not be processed. Submitting applications on the portal without complete and accurate information will not result in earlier appointments.

Under the new online system, applicants will benefit from prior online assessment of their files, saving time during their physical visit to the embassy of Germany. The portal will also allow applicants to track the current status of their applications online.