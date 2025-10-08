German engineering giant KSB announces manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Germany’s renowned industrial and engineering company KSB has announced plans to establish a large-scale manufacturing plant in Pakistan, marking what is expected to be Germany’s biggest direct investment in the country.

A high-level KSB delegation met with Federal Minister for the Board of Investment (BoI) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, industrial partnerships, and new investment opportunities in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the delegation of Germany expressed satisfaction with its positive investment experience in Pakistan and affirmed its intention to expand operations within the country’s industrial sector.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted that Pakistan, with a population of 250 million, offers vast investment potential and is eager to further strengthen economic and trade ties with Germany.

He invited KSB and other international firms to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), where companies enjoy tax exemptions for up to ten years.

The minister added that Pakistan’s stock exchange has reached a historic milestone, reflecting the improving business climate and growing investor confidence.

He noted that SEZ investment presents an ideal opportunity for KSB, as the government’s pro-investment policies and economic stability have made the environment more conducive to long-term industrial growth.

The German delegation praised the government’s efforts to promote investment and reaffirmed KSB’s commitment to establishing a long-term industrial partnership in Pakistan.

Founded in 1871, KSB is one of the world’s leading industrial manufacturers, specializing in pumps, valves, valve systems, and fluid engineering solutions, with a presence in over 60 countries worldwide.