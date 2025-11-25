Germany opportunity card for Pakistanis — no job offer required

Berlin: Germany has introduced a new pathway for skilled individuals from other countries, including Pakistan, through the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) scheme, allowing them to travel to Germany to seek gainful employment or pursue self-employment—without needing a prior job offer or advanced work visa.

The German Opportunity Card is basically a residence permit that allows non-EU citizens to stay in Germany for up to one year while searching for a job.

Eligibility requires either a recognized qualification in Germany or a minimum of six points in Germany’s points-based system, which assesses applicants based on their education, work experience, and language skills. Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient financial resources and valid health insurance.

How the Opportunity Card Works

The Opportunity Card enables Pakistani nationals to stay in Germany for up to one year while looking for employment.

During this period, cardholders may:

Apply for full-time or part-time jobs

Work up to 20 hours per week in secondary employment

Participate in job trials of up to two weeks with potential employers

Unlike traditional work visas, no formal job offer is required before applying. Instead, applicants must prove their qualifications and language proficiency.

Where to Apply

Applications can be submitted online via the Federal Foreign Office’s Consular Services Portal:

[https://digital.diplo.de/chancenkarte].

Points System for Eligibility

Applicants must score at least six points. Points are awarded based on the following criteria:

Equivalence of Qualification (4 points)

Granted if your Pakistani qualifications are partially equivalent to German standards, including regulated professions requiring compensatory measures.

Qualification in a Shortage Occupation (1 point)

Awarded if your field is classified as a high-demand occupation in Germany.

Professional Experience (2–3 points)

2 points for at least two years of relevant experience within the last five years and 3 points for at least five years of experience within the last seven years.

Language Skills (1–3 points)

German above A1 level earns points

B1: 2 points

B2 or higher: 3 points

C1-level English or native English speakers may receive additional points

Age & Previous Stays in Germany (1–2 points)

Under 35 years of age: 2 points

Previous legal stays in Germany: 1 point

Awarded if you have lived legally and continuously in Germany for at least six months within the last five years (excluding tourist visits).

Joint Applications with a Partner (1 point)

If you and your spouse/registered partner apply together at the same German mission, one of the applications may receive an additional point.

Financial Requirements

Applicants must prove they can support themselves during their stay. This includes:

Proof of financial self-sufficiency through a blocked account of €13,092 – the account where access is restricted, like a German “Sperrkonto,” required for visa applications to prove sufficient funds.