Germany overhauls KMC’s 1935 clock tower

Karachi: The German consulate general has repaired the 1935 historical clock tower of the old KMC building belonging to the British colonial era.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, Berthold Rapp, a technician associated with the renowned Perrot Tower Clocks company, came to Pakistan to work on the historic clock that dates back to 1935.

“Berthold Rapp, an expert technician for large historical tower clocks from the 1500s until today, performed maintenance and repairs on the KMC historical clock. The clock’s heart is ticking strongly, all dials show the time, bells ring,” the German Consul General, Karachi wrote.

German help to set the time right: Berthold Rapp, expert technician for large historical tower clocks from the 1500s until today, performed maintenance and repairs on the KMC historical clock. Result: the clock’s heart is ticking strongly, all dials show the time, bells ring. pic.twitter.com/tykZZX405O — German Consul General Karachi (@GermanyinKHI) December 16, 2021

The project has been undertaken within the framework of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

The KMC had reached out to the German consulate to provide support for the repair of the historical clock tower as local expertise was not in a position to ensure the required in-depth maintenance for full and reliable functioning of the tower clock.

