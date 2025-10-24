German economy minister arrives in Ukraine, pledges energy support

Economy Minister of Germany, Katherina Reiche, arrived in Kiev on Friday with a business delegation, pledging support to help Ukraine get through the coming winter as it continues to face Russian attacks on its energy system.

“We will do everything we can to ensure Ukraine gets through this winter,” German Economy Minister Reiche told reporters upon her arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

She said the focus would be on supporting the reconstruction of destroyed energy infrastructure.

From the very beginning, Russia had deliberately targeted Ukraine’s energy supply in an attempt to wear down its people, she said.

Reiche signalled increased financial support and stronger involvement of German energy equipment producers.

Germany will also provide additional funds for the purchase of natural gas, Reiche said. Between 55 percent and 60 percent of the country’s gas infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks, she added.

Berlin had already contributed one third of the €390 million ($452 million) energy support fund for Ukraine, Reiche said.

As part of the visit, German drone manufacturers are also expected to sign cooperation agreements with Ukraine’s defence industry.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the invasion launched by Russia for more than three and a half years with Western support.