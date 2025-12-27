Germany will not join peace force in Gaza soon, says foreign minister

Germany will not participate in an international stabilization force (ISF) to implement the Gaza peace plan “in the foreseeable future,” according to Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

In comments released on Friday, Wadephul told dpa that German soldiers would not be part of a force required to “provide concrete security in case of doubt.

“Many people cannot imagine German soldiers doing this in this particular region.”

Germany is prepared to play a constructive role in the structures contained in a UN Security Council resolution, such as a peace council. However, Berlin has not yet received an official invitation to participate in the council.

Wadephul calls for rapid start to Phase 2 of peace plan

The upcoming second phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan calls for the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas and the establishment of an ISF. Two months after the ceasefire took effect, Hamas has refused to lay down its weapons.

Wadephul said that after initial consultations with potential troop contributors have taken place, a political framework is needed, including a security framework provided by the ISF and Palestinian security forces.

“It would be important to be able to start all of this very soon,” the foreign minister emphasized.

“We must not allow the current division of Gaza into a part controlled by the Israeli army and a part increasingly controlled by Hamas to become permanent,” he warned.

But Wadephul acknowledged the difficulties in implementing the peace plan and called for patience.

“Even if we wish for this to be over tomorrow, we must prepare ourselves for the fact that it will remain a lengthy process.”

Hamas remains politically and militarily active and may even be recovering, he said. “At present, we are still a long way from being able to begin the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip.”

Germany can mediate

Wadephul said he backed “Germany taking on a mediating role in order to take Israel’s security into account,” based on Berlin’s relationship with and historical responsibility towards Israel due to the Holocaust.

The German government is providing extensive humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and has announced its intention to play a key role in the reconstruction process.

Wadephul said he hoped that the international reconstruction conference planned by Egypt together with Germany and other countries could take place early in 2026. He said Germany would support reconstruction but he called on wealthy Gulf countries to assist with financial resources.

More humanitarian aid is currently reaching the Gaza Strip – “but not enough,” the minister criticized. Although border crossings have been opened and access from Jordan has been significantly improved, Wadephul said “the situation is not satisfactory.”

Wadephul also condemned the Israeli government’s announcement that it intends to approve 19 new settlements in the West Bank. The German government rejects the recognition of further settlement outposts, he said.

On Wednesday Germany was one of 14 mainly European nations that sharply criticized the Israel’s approval of the new settlements.

In the long term, Israel and its security would be best served by a two-state solution. “The expansion of settlements threatens to make this prospect impossible,” he warned.