Majority of German teens aged 16–18 oppose smartphone ban in schools

A majority of teenagers aged 16 to 18 in Germany oppose a ban on smartphones in schools, according to a survey.

Some 56% of those surveyed said such a move would be wrong, while 37% supported a ban, the study by the Postbank bank released on Wednesday showed.

Those opposed to a ban cited faster communication with family and friends as a reason. Many respondents also said a ban would be difficult to implement and enforce.

Among supporters of a ban, the main argument was that it would reduce distractions in the classroom and improve concentration. Around half also said constant availability via smartphones was a source of stress.

The findings come as the use of smartphones and social media by children and teenagers is coming under closer scrutiny.

Late last year, Australia became the first country to ban children under the age of 16 from having their own social media accounts. Similar initiatives have also been launched by lawmakers in France and the United Kingdom.

The results also show that 16- to 18-year-olds in Germany are spending less time online. Last year, their weekly internet use averaged 65.5 hours, around six hours less than a year earlier. That still amounts to more than nine hours a day.

The figure includes internet use across all devices, from computers and smartphones to gaming consoles.

For the survey, Postbank polled 1,000 teenagers and young adults aged 16 to 18 online last September. The results are representative.