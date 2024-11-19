Germany targets to grant 200,000 visas for skilled job seekers

Germany is set to issue 200,000 skilled worker visas by the end of 2024, as the country continues to combat chronic labor shortages with eased immigration rules.

The reforms, introduced last year, include the Opportunity Card, a points-based system modeled after Canada’s approach.

It allows skilled workers and university graduates from non-EU states to enter Germany, study, and seek work without needing prior qualification recognition.

How have the reforms worked out?

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that the Opportunity Card has simplified pathways for talented individuals to study and work in Germany, addressing a labor market with 1.34 million job vacancies.

“This represents an increase of over 10%” compared to 2023, the statement said.

The statement added that there was “great interest” in visas to study in Germany, complete vocational training here, or have foreign qualifications recognized.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted labor shortages, noting that the Skilled Immigration Act has modernized visa processes, turning Germany into a competitive destination for global talent.

Read more: NADRA NICOP fee for Germany in Pakistan – September 2024

How the Opportunity Card Works

Eligibility is based on a points system that considers qualifications, work experience, language skills, and connections to Germany.

Applicants for the Opportunity Card must demonstrate financial stability, with proof of around €1,000 per month for the duration of their stay.

While 89% of Germany’s 1.6 million newly created jobs over the past five years have been filled by foreigners, immigration remains a divisive issue. Critics cite integration struggles, particularly after the large influx of Syrian refugees in 2015-16 and Ukrainian migrants since 2022.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, polling at 19%, is focusing on immigration control ahead of February’s snap elections.

Germany’s ongoing efforts to balance economic needs with integration challenges underscore the complexity of labor market reforms and immigration policies.