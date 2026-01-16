Planning to work in Germany? Here’s what you need to know

If you are planning to work in Germany, this update may be of particular interest to you, as the minimum hourly wage has been increased to over €13.

From 2026, Germany’s statutory minimum wage will rise by 8 per cent to €13.90 per hour. For individuals working 40 hours per week, this translates into a minimum gross monthly income of approximately €2,400 before tax and other deductions.

As far as taxation is concerned, Germany is in the process of digitising its tax notification system. However, authorities advise residents to continue checking their physical mailboxes to avoid missing official correspondence.

An update has also been issued regarding Germany’s mini-job scheme, a form of employment that is generally tax-exempt until monthly earnings reach a specified threshold.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Individuals earning less than €603 per month may qualify for a tax exemption. Moreover, those who continue working after reaching retirement age will be eligible for tax relief on income of up to €2,000.

To facilitate skilled workers arriving from abroad, the German government is also planning to establish a central coordination body.

In addition, a reduction in driving licence fees is also under consideration.