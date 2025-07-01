web analytics
Get international driving license at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An International Driving Permit (IDP), often called an international driving license, is a document that translates your valid domestic driver’s license into multiple languages, allowing you to drive legally in foreign countries.

Recognised in over 150 countries under the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic and the 1968 Vienna Convention, an international driving license serves as a standardised supplement to your national license, not a standalone document.

Just like other foreigners, Pakistanis living abroad must possess an international driving license to drive a vehicle in the country where they are living.

To facilitate Pakistanis, the Punjab Traffic Police has introduced Pakistan’s first facilitation kiosk at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The kiosk, inaugurated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed, offers a groundbreaking service that enables citizens to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) in just five minutes, streamlining the process for international travelers.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to modernizing traffic services and ensuring easy access for the public, especially at key points like airports,” Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed said while speaking on the occasion.

International Driving License Fee

Category Fee per Annum Courier Fee Total Fee Total Fee (3 Years) Total
M/Cycle Rs. 450 Rs. 480 Rs. 930 Rs. 1350 Rs. 1830
Tractor Commercial Rs. 1400 Rs. 480 Rs. 1880 Rs. 4200 Rs. 4680
Rickshaw Rs. 400 Rs. 480 Rs. 880 Rs. 1200 Rs. 1680
Car/Jeep Rs. 1350 Rs. 480 Rs. 1830 Rs. 4050 Rs. 4530
M/Cycle+M/Car Rs. 1350 Rs. 480 Rs. 1830 Rs. 4050 Rs. 4530
Agriculture Rs. 1350 Rs. 480 Rs. 1830 Rs. 5550 Rs. 4530
LTV Rs. 1850 Rs. 480 Rs. 2330 Rs. 5550 Rs. 6030
M/Cycle+LTV Rs. 1850 Rs. 480 Rs. 2330 Rs. 5550 Rs. 6030
LTV + PSV Rs. 1850 Rs. 480 Rs. 2330 Rs. 5550 Rs. 6030
M/Cycle+LTV+Trac Com Rs. 1850 Rs. 480 Rs. 2330 Rs. 5550 Rs. 6030
HTV Rs. 1850 Rs. 480 Rs. 2330 Rs. 5550 Rs. 6030
M/Cycle+PSV Rs. 1850 Rs. 480 Rs. 2330 Rs. 5550 Rs. 6030

 

