Get international driving license at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An International Driving Permit (IDP), often called an international driving license, is a document that translates your valid domestic driver’s license into multiple languages, allowing you to drive legally in foreign countries.

Recognised in over 150 countries under the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic and the 1968 Vienna Convention, an international driving license serves as a standardised supplement to your national license, not a standalone document.

Just like other foreigners, Pakistanis living abroad must possess an international driving license to drive a vehicle in the country where they are living.

To facilitate Pakistanis, the Punjab Traffic Police has introduced Pakistan’s first facilitation kiosk at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The kiosk, inaugurated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed, offers a groundbreaking service that enables citizens to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) in just five minutes, streamlining the process for international travelers.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to modernizing traffic services and ensuring easy access for the public, especially at key points like airports,” Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed said while speaking on the occasion.