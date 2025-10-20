Get ready to groove: Shalamar return to the UK with ‘The Greatest Hit Tour’

Soul and funk icons Shalamar are set to hit the road this spring with The Greatest Hit Tour, bringing their timeless disco sound to venues across the UK this May and June.

The celebrated group featuring original lead singer Howard Hewett, singer and dancer Jeffrey Danial and Carolyn Griffey, daughter of the band’s original record company founder Dick Griffey will celebrate nearly five decades of music with fans nationwide.

Concert-goers can look forward to a setlist packed with classics such as “Take That to The Bank”, “Second Time Around”, “Make That Move”, “Dead Giveaway”, “Disappearing Act”, “Dancin In The Sheets”, “Over and Over” and “Friends”.

The tour kicks off in Liverpool on May 19 and concludes in Edinburgh on June 29. Adding to the excitement, special guest Gwen Dickey of Rose Royce known for hits like “Car Wash”, “Wishing On A Star” and “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” will join the group on selected dates.

Shalamar, who have sold over 25 million records worldwide, are credited with introducing the street dance style of “body popping” to the UK. Jeffrey Daniel famously performed what is now recognized as the moonwalk on Top of the Pops in 1982, a move he originally called the “blackside”. It’s widely believed that Michael Jackson was inspired by Daniel and even learned the move from him, later popularizing it with his hit “Billi Jean”.

Carolyn Griffey joined the band in 2001, following the departure of original singer Jody Watley in 1997.

Tickets for The Greatest Hits Tour are available now at www.shalamar.info/tickets.

Tour Dates: