Get Rs10,000 from Punjab govt by following THIS process

Lahore: The Punjab government has introduced the Green Credit Program, an initiative designed to encourage people to rely on solar energy.

The Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD) has launched the program, urging the public to conserve energy and improve the environment.

To promote the use of solar appliances, the government has introduced the Green Credit.

A single Green Credit Card is priced at Rs 10,000.

Through this card, citizens can purchase solar appliances such as solar stoves, solar geysers, solar energy savers, and solar fans.

People can register to obtain a card at the following link: greencredit.punjab.gov.pk

Earlier in November, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif started a remarkable initiative to dispose of waste in the province, as she directed the authorities concerned to install colored dustbins in all markets, shopping malls, commercial centers, government offices and educational institutions.

In Phase-I, approval was given in September last year to implement ‘Smart Waste Management Process’ in government and private educational institutions across Punjab.

Yellow Bins

Paper, packaging materials and garbage will be collected in yellow bins;

Green Bins

Bottles, glass pieces, and waste materials used in laboratories will be put in green bins;

Purple (gray) bins

Fruit peels, waste food, leaves and rotten vegetables will be thrown in purple (gray) bins;

Red bins

While Red bins will be used for iron and other metal waste.

Orange bins

Orange bins will be used for plastic waste.

These items will be used to make them reusable, and the aim of this innovative method is to reduce the amount of waste and promote environment-friendly behaviors.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), implementation of the project, has issued an official notification in this regard.

Educational institutions can also contact Punjab Management Helpline (1139) to collect waste, while the Local Government and Community Development Department will play its role in managing the colored waste.

The initiative is also aimed at meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to cleanliness in cities and bring Punjab at par with global standards.

Yesterday, the Punjab government imposed a ban on Qingqi rickshaws on five important highways of Lahore, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has banned Qingqi rickshaws on Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road.

Besides that, Qingqi rickshaws have also been banned on Main Boulevard Gulberg and Main Ferozpur Road.

It appears the government has banned the Qingqi rickshaws for the smooth flow of traffic, avoiding congestion on the vital thoroughfares of the city.

The Punjab government has announced the measure to curb smog and improve air quality.