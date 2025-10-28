Pakistan CNIC in 15 days for free, NADRA announces

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has provided a major facility for the people of the country: they can get their first Identity Card for free within 15 days, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) stated, ARY News reported.

As per the official NADRA Facebook page, NADRA will provide the first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) without a chip to citizens within 15 days for free.

NADRA has invited all citizens who have turned 18 years of age and those who don’t have a CNIC to visit any nearby centre, complete the process, and get their first CNIC without paying any fee.

According to the law, after reaching 18 years of age, a citizen becomes eligible for getting his or her ID card, and they also become eligible to vote in general elections.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)has updated its fee structure for Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) renewal, Smart ID Card renewal fee for the current month of October.

As per the latest update, the NADRA would charge a fee of Rs 400 under normal, Rs 1150 on urgent and Rs 2150 for executive for issuance of CNIC renewal for ongoing month of October.

The CNIC renewal under normal conditions will be available for customers after a process time of 15 days; on the other hand, under the urgent renewal, the CNIC will be handed over to the customer within 12 days of the process time. Whereas customers can get CNIC renewal within six days under the executive facility.

CNIC Renewal Fee in October 2025

Normal: PKR 400 with a processing time of 15 days.

Urgent: PKR 1150 with a processing time of 12 days.

Executive: PKR 2150 with a processing time of just 6 days.

Smart NIC Renewal Fee Update

Similarly, the NADRA issues a smart ID card with three categories: Normal, Urgent and Executive.

It would charge Rs 750 for issuing a Smart ID card renewal under the normal category, having process time of 31 days in October this year.

Whereas Rs 1500 is to be charged under the Urgent category for the issuance of a smart ID card renewal, with having process time of 15 days.

The authority would charge Rs 2500 with a process time of 9 days for issuing a smart ID card renewal under the executive category.

Normal: PKR 750 with a processing time of 31 days.

Urgent: PKR 1500 with a processing time of 15 days.

Executive: PKR 2500 with a processing time of 9 days.

The new fee structure offers greater flexibility, allowing citizens to choose their preferred processing speed and associated costs.

For those needing their CNIC or Smart NIC quickly, the Executive option provides expedited service, reducing the waiting period to a matter of days.

Citizens are encouraged to apply according to their urgency and preference.

National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA)

The NADRA issues identity cards and other relevant documents to citizens of Pakistan.

The authority charges a certain processing fee for the issuance or renewal of the identity documents, such as Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and Smart National Identity Cards (Smart NIC).

The identity cards serve as an essential proof of identity for citizens. The CNIC includes personal details, biometric information, and a unique ID number, facilitating access to government services, voting, and various legal processes within the country.