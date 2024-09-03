Getting 11,200 bln tax target will be govt’s big achievement: Muzammil Aslam

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser Finance Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday said that it will be a big success if federal government achieves 11,200 billion tax collection target.

“On which subject mini budget will be announced,” provincial adviser questioned. “The government could only impose 18 percent sales tax on petrol and diesel, if it brings mini budget,” provincial official said. “All other things have already been under tax,” he added.

He also claimed that the IMF has asked the Punjab government to take back its 14 rupees subsidy in September announced in electricity tariff.