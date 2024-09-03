web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Getting 11,200 bln tax target will be govt’s big achievement: Muzammil Aslam

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser Finance Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday said that it will be a big success if federal government achieves 11,200 billion tax collection target.

“On which subject mini budget will be announced,” provincial adviser questioned. “The government could only impose 18 percent sales tax on petrol and diesel, if it brings mini budget,” provincial official said. “All other things have already been under tax,” he added.

He also claimed that the IMF has asked the Punjab government to take back its 14 rupees subsidy in September announced in electricity tariff.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.